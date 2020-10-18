Linda Dwyer Clifford
September 8, 1948 - September 1, 2020
Sacramento, California - Linda Clifford, 71, passed peacefully at home on September 1, 2020, in the arms of her beloved husband, eighteen months after being diagnosed with Amyloidosis.
Born September 8, 1948 in Whittier, CA, she was the daughter of the late Larry and Gertrude (Pete) Nelson. Her parents met in Berlin, Germany, Gertrude's hometown, where Larry was stationed with the US Air Force.
Linda met her husband Monte, 9 years ago when they charmed each other with joy, music and optimism. Linda took a chance on love and they both won the jackpot. They rented a house together in 2012, bought that house, and married there in 2014 under the cherry tree.
Linda would introduce herself as a hooker and a stripper, then explain that she hooked traditional rugs using hand dyed wool cut into strips. As a "Certified McGown Teacher" she taught many to hook beautiful rugs and dye wool.
Linda's singing cheered everyone who heard. She sang for many years with the Carmichael Kiwanis Big Band and with the Hal Geist Little Big Band. Attending her 50th reunion for Whittier's Cal Hi she was known as "The Girl with the Golden Voice". And if you ever saw Linda walk, you witnessed grace and elegance.
Family meant everything to Linda, who is survived by her children: Justin, Cory, Robert and Shannon; Grandchildren: Avalon, Sienna, Jai, Jasurene, John, Shannon, Lily, Noah, Cora and Mira; Sister and Brother-in-law: Jeanie and Bob; Husband: Monte and his three children and four grandchildren; Many extended family members and untold numbers of friends whose lives she touched.
Honoring Linda's wishes, a memorial party will be scheduled in her honor next year when it is safe. Amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder, took her way too soon. Donations in memory of Linda can be sent to Amyloidosis Support Groups, inc., www.amyloidosissupport.org/donations_form.html