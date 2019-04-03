Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Gail McBroom. View Sign

Linda Gail McBroom, 63, of Citrus Heights passed away in her home on March 10, 2019. Linda was born in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to Jesus and Mildred Gomez on September 11, 1955. They shortly moved to Rio Linda, California when she was 3 years old. She graduated Rio Linda High school in 1973. She worked as a Raley's Checker for several years amongst other jobs throughout her life. Linda had a huge heart and was very loving outgoing and humorous. People were drawn to her beautiful personality. It didn't seem to matter where she went, she always made new friends along the way. Linda enjoyed singing, dancing, movies, sewing, and surrounding herself around her family and children. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred L.Gomez. Linda is survived by her father, Jesus Gomez; her children, Billie Clark and Karlina Swaim; her brother, Jose Gomez; her sisters, Betty Best, Jeannie Gliko and Kathleen Martinez; her granddaughters, Tamara Rose, Natalie Rodriguez, Layla Clark and Berkeley Normand and her 6 great grandchildren. We will celebrate Linda's life in August of 2019 and a formal invite will be sent to everyone once the exact date is determined.

