Born January 22, 1952 in Lake Charles, LA. Entered eternal life on March 16, 2019 in Roseville, CA. Loving sister to Jon, Andrew, Sr. Rita Irene, Gerard, Mary Therese, and Ben Dominic. Preceded in death by her dear parents Leo and Esther, brothers Michael, Leo Jr., Gregory, and Matthew. She is also survived by her loving Aunt Fernanda Esquivel, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand-nephew. Her beloved friends Mary Gish and Christine Lima helped the family through Linda's passing. We are so grateful for their friendship and support.Linda went to St. Mels school; Mercy High; and received her bachelor's degree in Organizational Behavior at USF. She worked as a computer analyst and manager at Pacific Telesis. Her second career was as an IT consultant project manager. She was active with the Mercy High Alumnae association. Linda loved traveling both in the United States and abroad. She also loved perusing her favorite fashion magazines when she wasn't out and about visiting her friends or family. She loved to sew, make jewelry, and attend craft fairs, quilt shows and concerts. She loved music. Although she wasn't a Julia Child in the kitchen, she made delicious potato salad and cheesecake. She developed many lifelong friendships along her life's journey. She was a devoted foster mom to numerous children throughout the years and stayed connected to many of them into their adulthood. A memorial Mass will be held on April 27, 2019 at 12:30pm, Mercy San Juan Chapel. Reception to follow at Lukens Auditorium. Donations may be sent to Dignity Health/Mercy Foundation 3400 Data Dr., Rancho Cordova, CA 945670.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 3, 2019

