Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Gwen (Layne) Kuk. View Sign

Linda Gwen Kuk was born to Ralph and Gwendolyn Layne on September 17, 1952 in Santa Monica, California. Born on her brother, Larry's, birthday, they had a special bond. The family moved to Paso Robles when Linda was an infant and Paso came to be "home" in her heart. The family moved to Sacramento in 1960 where Linda graduated from Foothill High School in 1970 and attended American River College. Proudly employed by the State of California for over 30 years, she retired in 2009. Married to the love of her life, Lynn Russell Kuk, in 1993, they enjoyed a wonderful and happy life until Lynn's death in 2015. Marriage brought the joy of Lynn's two daughters, Jessica Stiles of Yuba City and Rebecca Graham (Todd) of Richardson, Texas, who Linda loved deeply and considered her own. Grandchildren, Hannah, Holland, Danni and Josiah were precious gifts of joy in Linda's life. Having lost her immediate family prior to marriage, Linda was always grateful for the blessing of Lynn's family in her life. A music lover, Linda was active in the traditional jazz and ragtime festivals in Sacramento and she and Lynn travelled throughout California to attend and volunteer at several music festivals, making many dear and lasting friends through the years. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Larry and Leonard, and by her loved husband, Lynn Kuk. She leaves daughters, Jessica, Rebecca (Todd), granddaughters, Hannah, Holland, and Danni, and grandson, Josiah. A memorial service will be held at Linda's church home, Zion Lutheran Church, 3644 Bolivar Ave., North Highlands, California on April 26th, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be alongside her husband at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Gifts in Linda's memory are welcome to Zion Lutheran Church's building fund or children's ministry.

Linda Gwen Kuk was born to Ralph and Gwendolyn Layne on September 17, 1952 in Santa Monica, California. Born on her brother, Larry's, birthday, they had a special bond. The family moved to Paso Robles when Linda was an infant and Paso came to be "home" in her heart. The family moved to Sacramento in 1960 where Linda graduated from Foothill High School in 1970 and attended American River College. Proudly employed by the State of California for over 30 years, she retired in 2009. Married to the love of her life, Lynn Russell Kuk, in 1993, they enjoyed a wonderful and happy life until Lynn's death in 2015. Marriage brought the joy of Lynn's two daughters, Jessica Stiles of Yuba City and Rebecca Graham (Todd) of Richardson, Texas, who Linda loved deeply and considered her own. Grandchildren, Hannah, Holland, Danni and Josiah were precious gifts of joy in Linda's life. Having lost her immediate family prior to marriage, Linda was always grateful for the blessing of Lynn's family in her life. A music lover, Linda was active in the traditional jazz and ragtime festivals in Sacramento and she and Lynn travelled throughout California to attend and volunteer at several music festivals, making many dear and lasting friends through the years. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Larry and Leonard, and by her loved husband, Lynn Kuk. She leaves daughters, Jessica, Rebecca (Todd), granddaughters, Hannah, Holland, and Danni, and grandson, Josiah. A memorial service will be held at Linda's church home, Zion Lutheran Church, 3644 Bolivar Ave., North Highlands, California on April 26th, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be alongside her husband at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Gifts in Linda's memory are welcome to Zion Lutheran Church's building fund or children's ministry. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close