Linda Jean Hartel Fraser was born in North Dakota in 1940 and passed away on December 20, 2018 in Sacramento surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with lung disease. Linda came from meager beginnings, and while her beauty was obvious, she had so many other strengths that in early years were not fully appreciated. Linda started her adult life at a very young age. On her own frequently with her small children through the 50s and 60s, there were few opportunities to women and single parents. Despite this, Linda was always searching for a better life. This search brought the family as far as Alaska at one point, where the family shares many of their fondest memories. Eventually, the family returned to California and settled in Sacramento. As the older children left home, Linda found herself in an era that afforded more opportunity, and she made the tremendously couragous move to go back to school. Linda continued with school with a tenacity that we all admired and that inspired us in our own endeavors. She completed not only her Bachelors in Psychology, but went on to complete her Masters Degree in Social Work. Linda had many career options, but she chose a career that honored her own struggles and those of her children. A way that she could give back and help limit the hardships that other parents and children faced. Linda put absolute love into her work with Child Protective Services. During this time, she continued to help her own family as much as she possibly could. Linda was our matriarch, an exceptional woman, mother, and grandmother. She had an arduous journey, but always found a peak to appreciate the view. She smiled, she laughed, and she lit up every room with her optimism and her beauty. She loved us all with a ferocity and depth that we strive for in our own lives. We will all miss her dearly and remember her strength and powerful love forever. Linda was preceded in death by parents Martha Forland and Edwin Hartel, siblings John Bergeron and Gloria Hartel, and husband Daniel Fraser. She is survived by siblings Millie Ulrich and Lisa Allen, children Steven Ross, James Ross Hunziker, Victoria Pilatti, Cynthia Miller, and Derrick Hunziker, in addition to 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Linda's Celebration of Life will be on February 23rd at 11:30 am at the Antiquit‚ Museum 2114 P St Sacramento, CA 95816.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 22, 2019

