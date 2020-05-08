Linda Helen Doane passed away peacefully at her home on April 25, 2020 at the age of 81. A native of California, Linda was born at Sutter General Hospital in Sacramento on December 9, 1938 to Helen and Jerome Heeger. After graduating from Sacramento High School in 1956, she began a very short career in nursing until her high school sweetheart, Edward Doane, asked for her hand in marriage. They married in December 1957 and was approaching their 60th wedding anniversary when Ed passed away in February 2017. Shortly after their marriage, Ed joined the Marine Corps and Linda spent the next twenty years as a military wife raising her three children, Kimberly, Timothy and Michael. In 1972, Linda made a decision to dedicate her life to loving and serving the Lord Jesus Christ, a decision that guided her life until her passing. She spent time volunteering for Navy Relief, an organization that helped military families, served as a counselor for Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), provided end of life care to five family members and helped many other families as a volunteer for Hospice, Auburn Faith. In 1980, Linda and Ed built their home on a family ranch inherited from Ed's parents and enjoyed watching their three children build homes of their own on the same 20 acre property. In 1992, Ed retired from flying and Linda from her many volunteer positions. During the last 20 years of their life they rarely left each other's side and watched as their family grew to include 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. They all came to love the family ranch, holiday gatherings, sleepovers and sneaking out in the middle of the night to a ranch home with Grandma Linda leading the pack to scare an unsuspecting relative. We all were recipients of her advice, some of which was unsolicited, yet always given with a deep love and desire to see each of us live a life devoted to God that she promised would provide hope, a purpose and the greatest happiest. Her natural and church family were her life, giving her meaning and great joy. She lived a selfless generous life, gave to numerous charitable organizations, put others before herself and always looked for opportunities to share the love of Christ with those who were graced with her company. The day before she passed, God gave Linda (and us) a very precious gift. Linda's end of life care kept her comfortable, restful and sleepy. However, on this day, she un-expectantly awoke, became very alert and aware of her family that filled the living room and began to converse with her grandchildren. For two hours, her face glowed with joy as each grandchild expressed their love. With them around her bed she posed for one last picture, playfully sticking out her tongue before she peacefully went back to sleep. What a precious memory to leave her family with. Linda is preceded in death by her husband Edward Doane, mother Helen Heeger and sister Shirley Farquhar. She is survived by her daughter Kim Knapp and family, son Timothy Doane and family, son Michael Doane and family, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. We all share the same faith in Jesus Christ and look forward to the day we are all reunited again. Until then, rest from your earthly endeavors mom and enjoy your new body free from pain. Thank you for your unconditional love and all those prayers! We could not have asked for a more wonderful mother, grandmother and example of the love of God. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



