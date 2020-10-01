On Monday, August 10, 2020, Linda Jo Morgan, loving sister, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of seventy-five. Linda was born on January 16, 1945 amid the uncertainty of WWII. She brought tremendous joy to her parents, Reuben and Leola Rundall, as well as to her two older sisters, Georgia and Claudia. As a child she developed a love for sunsets, singing, and people. During her high school years, Linda and her sisters formed "The Kitchen Sink Trio." They filled the home with beautiful harmonies as they washed the dishes together after supper. After high school graduation, Linda attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, where she studied home economics. It was there that she met Donald Morgan, a business student. The two fell in love and were married on June 25, 1966. Together, they raised six wonderful children who bore them twenty-two grandchildren. Linda experienced more than her fair share of trials, which began even as a little girl. Yet, throughout her life's journey, she radiated an otherworldly joy and generosity which she heaped upon her family, friends, acquaintances, and even complete strangers. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Reuben, her mother, Leola, her husband, Donald, her daughter, Melissa and her sister, Georgia. She is survived by her children: Joel, Janice, Erin, Nathan and Katherine, her sister Claudia, her twenty-two beloved grandchildren, and countless dear friends and loved ones. You have finished a life well lived. You will be deeply missed. May you rest in His perfect peace, until we meet again. "Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy. To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen." Jude 24-25 A memorial for Linda will be held Saturday, October 3 at Sunrise Community Church in Fair Oaks. Coffee and donuts will be served at 8 AM. The memorial service will begin at 9 AM.



