On December 21, 2019, Linda Rachel Johnson, passed away at the age of 68. Linda was born on July 25, 1951 in Houston, Texas to Homer Sr. and Jeralean Johnson. Linda had an extensive practice; Manager of Outpatient Services for Casa de Las Amigas in Pasadena, CA from 2000 until 2006; Minister of Education and Counseling at Calvary Baptist Church in Monrovia, CA and Minister of Students at First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks, in Fair Oaks, California from 1993 until 2001; Management for Sears, Roebuck & Co. from 1969 until 1993. Linda was a Graduate of Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary in 1995, Master of Divinity; Linda was an ordained Southern Baptist Minister. Linda had a passion for taking care of family needs and worship and praising the Lord Jesus Christ. Linda had a quick wit, exceptional intellect, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Homer Sr., and mother, Jeralean. She is survived by four brothers and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews, an aunt, and many cousins. A Homegoing Service will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd, at the Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights at 10 AM. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020