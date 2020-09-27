Linda Kay Tucker, Ph.D of Folsom, CA, passed away at Mercy Hospital Folsom, on September 11, 2020. She was born in Grapevine, TX to Martin and Thera Lucille Barnes. Her family relocated to Sacramento in 1951, where she later graduated from La Sierra High School. Dr. Tucker had two children, Michael Scott LaRue and Michelle Simone LaRue. She married Dr. William Waters Tucker in 1978. She obtained an undergraduate degree and master's degree in Organizational Communication, and a Ph.D in Clinical Psychology. She was a professor in the Department of Communication Studies at California State University, Sacramento for over 30 years. When on sabbaticals from CSUS, she taught at Dublin City University in Ireland and in the doctoral program at Bangkok University in Thailand. In addition to her teaching career, Dr. Tucker was active professionally in the health care community where she led communication training programs for the hospice programs in Northern California for over 25 years. She developed and led facilitation programs for numerous bereavement and grief recovery groups. Dr. Tucker was involved in a wide variety of community endeavors serving as the Secretary of the Board of the American Cancer Society
, a member of the Sacramento County Health Council, Board of Trustees of the Stanford Home for Children, Asian Pacific Islander Community Health Council, Sacramento-El Dorado Medical Society Health Planning Committee, Chair of the Mercy General Community Council, and Chair of the Immunization Clinic for underserved populations. Dr. Tucker had a great passion for worldly travel, frequently in the companionship of friends and relatives. She saw many great international and domestic cities. She was particularly fond of traveling to Ireland where she visited with many friends, colleagues, and previous students. Dr. Tucker had a love for all places and cultures, but most of all loved her family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and dearly enjoyed time with her family and friends. Dr. Tucker was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Lucille Barnes, her husband Dr. William Tucker, and her sisters Lilah and Marcille. She is survived by her son Michael LaRue (Terri Leigh), Michelle Ison (Stephen); grandchildren Garret, Elle (Lee), Brent (Ana), Samantha (Louis), Chelsea, Stephen Jr.; great grandchildren Louis, Addison, Scarlett Rose, Owen, Naia; Presley Jo; siblings Patricia, Martin, Nancy and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of Dr. Tucker's accomplished life will be held on October 22, 2020, please contact Michelle Ison via email at lindakaymemorial@gmail.com for instructions and directions.