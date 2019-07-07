Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Korich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Korich died suddenly of a heart attack and stroke on May 30th, 2019 at the age of 77 in West Sacramento, CA. Born in August of 1941 in Texas to Robert & Ethel Birchfield. Linda grew up in Sacramento and graduated from La Sierra High ('59), received a bachelor's degree from Sac State and a Master's Degree in Education from Cal State Fullerton. A beloved elementary school educator for over 50 years in California, Linda loved children and believed in the power of education to transform lives. Throughout her life, Linda enjoyed the limelight and people. She was 1960 Camilla Princess, 1962 Miss San Francisco runner-up and was also a thespian who performed in several Music Circus productions. In 1963, hearing the call to service, Linda became a Peace Corps Volunteer. In Costa Rica, she taught bilingual kindergarten and served as a social worker. This experience would come to define the core values of her lifetime as a woman, wife, mother, teacher, mentor, and Catholic. She believed in social justice, equality for women, and was an advocate for bilingual education and early childhood support & services. She never stopped allowing herself to be challenged by social change, even when they were so far from her own upbringing. She believed love, kindness, generosity is a universal language we all speak especially with children. In 1965, she married the love of her life, Michael Korich, a golf professional at Haggin Oaks. Both lifelong golfers, the sport was a shared passion and Linda was a fantastic player. They raised three children and enjoyed life in NorCal. Linda's bright spirit had an immense impact on many lives. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, and niece Tracy Rivera. She is survived by her three children Mathew Korich (Repsik), Claire Kean (James), Monda Korich (Jess Milbourn). As well, her sister Irene Campbell (Matt), brothers Robert Birchfield Jr. (Iryna), Paul Birchfield, cousin Eydie Pengelly, sister-in law Monda Wiseman. Linda was proud of her grandchildren Audrey Milbourn, Zachary Kean, Abigail Korich, Gabriel Korich, niece Robin LeMay (Ben) & nephew Craig Wiseman (Jill). Anyone familiar with Linda knew she LOVED golf. As such, we can think of no better place to gather friends & family for "A Celebration of Life" in honor of Linda than at Haggin Oaks Pavillion, Saturday, 7/13/19 10 AM1 PM. 3645 Fulton Ave. Program begins at 10:45 AM.

Linda Korich died suddenly of a heart attack and stroke on May 30th, 2019 at the age of 77 in West Sacramento, CA. Born in August of 1941 in Texas to Robert & Ethel Birchfield. Linda grew up in Sacramento and graduated from La Sierra High ('59), received a bachelor's degree from Sac State and a Master's Degree in Education from Cal State Fullerton. A beloved elementary school educator for over 50 years in California, Linda loved children and believed in the power of education to transform lives. Throughout her life, Linda enjoyed the limelight and people. She was 1960 Camilla Princess, 1962 Miss San Francisco runner-up and was also a thespian who performed in several Music Circus productions. In 1963, hearing the call to service, Linda became a Peace Corps Volunteer. In Costa Rica, she taught bilingual kindergarten and served as a social worker. This experience would come to define the core values of her lifetime as a woman, wife, mother, teacher, mentor, and Catholic. She believed in social justice, equality for women, and was an advocate for bilingual education and early childhood support & services. She never stopped allowing herself to be challenged by social change, even when they were so far from her own upbringing. She believed love, kindness, generosity is a universal language we all speak especially with children. In 1965, she married the love of her life, Michael Korich, a golf professional at Haggin Oaks. Both lifelong golfers, the sport was a shared passion and Linda was a fantastic player. They raised three children and enjoyed life in NorCal. Linda's bright spirit had an immense impact on many lives. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, and niece Tracy Rivera. She is survived by her three children Mathew Korich (Repsik), Claire Kean (James), Monda Korich (Jess Milbourn). As well, her sister Irene Campbell (Matt), brothers Robert Birchfield Jr. (Iryna), Paul Birchfield, cousin Eydie Pengelly, sister-in law Monda Wiseman. Linda was proud of her grandchildren Audrey Milbourn, Zachary Kean, Abigail Korich, Gabriel Korich, niece Robin LeMay (Ben) & nephew Craig Wiseman (Jill). Anyone familiar with Linda knew she LOVED golf. As such, we can think of no better place to gather friends & family for "A Celebration of Life" in honor of Linda than at Haggin Oaks Pavillion, Saturday, 7/13/19 10 AM1 PM. 3645 Fulton Ave. Program begins at 10:45 AM. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 7, 2019

