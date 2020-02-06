Linda L. Montez, born in Vallejo, CA on November 1, 1947, passed away on January 28, 2020, in Sacramento, CA. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Augustine "Augie" Montez, daughter Desirae, son Jose, and cherished grandchildren Michael, Emilio, Jordyn, Haley, Eunice, and Aucasius. Also survived by mother Hilda Leighton and brother Bradley. Predeceased by father, Fred Leighton. For almost fifty years, she was a proud and devoted member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West. She loved horses, dogs, gardening, sewing/crafts, reading, and John Wayne movies, and was famous for her pineapple upside-down cakes and lemon meringue pies. Linda was a proud and active member of Calvary Chapel, 6750 Florin-Perkins Road, Sacramento, CA 95828, where her services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. A potluck and reception will follow. Remembrances appreciated to Calvary Chapel and N.D.G.W. Home Committee, 543 Baker Street, San Francisco, CA 94117. Loved and missed dearly, Linda will be remembered for her "Bright Spirit".

