Linda Lawson, age 66, born and raised in Oroville, CA passed peacefully into the arms of our Heavenly Father on June 14, 2020 at Roseville Medical Center in Roseville, CA, her husband by her side. Linda was a trooper in her struggle with the side effects of cancer. She was courageous and fearless in her lengthy battle and thoughtful for all the others in her life even as she fought through the pain. She ultimately was overcome by the disease and cut her earthly bonds and is now in peace. Linda was a loving wife, sister and friend to many. She is survived by her parents, her brother, her sister and her husband. As she requested, no memorial events will be held. Please remember her in your thoughts, memories and prayers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store