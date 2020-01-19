Linda Lee Keener-Jester, 65, of Hornbrook, CA passed away on January 5, 2020. A private family Celebration of Life Service will be held later this year. She was born on January 15, 1954, in Sacramento, CA She is survived by her husband, Gregg Jester; step-daughter, Staci Peterson (Brandon); sisters, Suzie O'Neill, Cindy Sadtler (Jim); 5 nieces, 3 nephews, 3 grandsons. In lieu of flowers, the family asks any donations be made to the Wounded Veterans of America or the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020