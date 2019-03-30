Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Louise Casagrande Jacoby. View Sign

Linda Louise Casagrande Jacoby entered into eternal peace Monday, March 25, 2019 following back surgery. She was born May 15, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Enrico and Rita Casagrande. Linda graduated from Holy Angels Academy, the College of St. Catherine, and earned a Master's Degree in English from California State University Sacramento. For 35 years she was a dedicated English teacher and later Head of the Department at San Juan High School. She taught with a firm hand, a splendid sense of humor, and a great deal of love for all of her students who referred to her as "Mama Jacoby". She enjoyed raising horses and dogs on her ranch in Penryn. After retirement she volunteered for the Folsom Fire and Police Departments. Linda will be lovingly remembered by her sister Mary Ellen (Micki) Dunphy brother-in-law Bill, and their children Peter (Annette), Sean (Laurel) and Heather Donelson (Michael). She will also be remembered by her great niece Kaitlyn Dunphy and great-nephews Ben Dunphy and Hunter and Jack Donelson and many dear cousins. Services will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 9, at the Divine Savior Catholic Church located at 9079 Greenback Lane, Orangevale. Those who so desire may make a donation in memory of Linda to either the or to the "Mama Jacoby" Scholarship Fund through the San Juan Alumni Association, P.O. Box 103, Citrus Heights, Ca. 95611.

