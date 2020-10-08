1/
Linda Shannon Zenz
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Shannon Zenz
December 15, 1946 - October 3, 2020
Fair Oaks, California - Linda Shannon Zenz passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. She was 73 years old. Preceded in death by her mother and father Lydia & Bill Shannon and brother Rodger of Ceres, Ca. She is survived by her loving husband Robert and step children Robert, Barbara & Steven and brother Danny Shannon. She will be missed by her many cousins, nieces & nephews whom she loved dearly.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 12 from 4-7 pm Lind Brothers Funeral Home 4221 Manzanita Ave. Carmichael
Graveside services October 13 at 11am at Lakewood Memorial Park Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson CA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lind Brothers Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lind Brothers Mortuary
4221 Manzanita Avenue
Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 482-8080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved