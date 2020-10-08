Linda Shannon Zenz

December 15, 1946 - October 3, 2020

Fair Oaks, California - Linda Shannon Zenz passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. She was 73 years old. Preceded in death by her mother and father Lydia & Bill Shannon and brother Rodger of Ceres, Ca. She is survived by her loving husband Robert and step children Robert, Barbara & Steven and brother Danny Shannon. She will be missed by her many cousins, nieces & nephews whom she loved dearly.

A viewing will be held on Monday, October 12 from 4-7 pm Lind Brothers Funeral Home 4221 Manzanita Ave. Carmichael

Graveside services October 13 at 11am at Lakewood Memorial Park Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson CA.





