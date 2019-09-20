Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel B. Maillet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lionel Maillet passed away on Saturday, September 14, at Sierra Pointe, a senior living community. He's resided there for the pass year. He was born on March 28, 1923, in Lewiston, Maine. He was the first child of William Maillet and Alice (Plante) Maillet. He attended St. Peter and Paul Catholic School. After high school he worked for the local grocery store and then the shipyards in Portland, Maine. He was drafted into the Army Air Corps in January of 1943. He remained in the service until December of 1945. His rank at that time was Sergeant. After the war he moved to San Francisco, CA. with his wife Theresa and the first of their four daughters. He found a job with the San Francisco branch of John Deere and worked for the company for 40 years. He worked his way up to the SF branch Traffic Manager. He married his high school sweetheart, Theresa Gravel on July 11, 1942. They were married for 64 years. They retired to Roseville, CA in 1986. Lionel resided there until his passing. He is survived by his beloved daughters, June Kinder and her husband Earl of Rescue, CA, Joyce Dorando and her husband Dale of Shingle Springs, CA, Jane Smith and her husband Mike of Cloverdale, CA, and Linda Pabon and her husband Ted of Roseville, CA; loving grandchildren, Ed Kinder and his wife Susan, Sandy Courtney, Gregory Dorando and his wife Tabitha, Jeremy Dorando, Christine Overdevest and her husband Nick, Leanne Maloney and her husband BenWiklund; great-grandchildren, Kristina Courtney, Logan and Katie Kinder. His loving sister, Theresa Maillet of Lewiston. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa (Gravel) Maillet, his grandson Terry Michael Dorando and his brother Larry Maillet.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close