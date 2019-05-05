Born in New York on April 19, 1955, Lisa passed away on April 28, 2019 at her beautiful home in Carmichael, CA with her family, after succumbing to a lengthy battle with cancer. Lisa fought extremely hard right to the end and is survived by her husband of 41 years; James, her son's; Sean, Jeff & Scott, as well as her Daughters-in-Law; Nicole & Christy, and her two grandsons Kieran and Mac Dufficy. Lisa's brother and sister-in-law, Al & Rosy Denys also survive her, as well as brothers-in-law, Michael Dufficy & Richard Noel. Lisa was a beloved matriarch who enjoyed art, spending time in her garden & with her Family over a deliciously cooked meal, which she would lovingly prepare. Holiday meals were always exceptionally exquisite. Lisa had a very big heart, loved to make everyone happy and commonly put others before herself. Lisa worked hard in her carreer as the general manager for a local retailer starting 30 years ago, creating many lasting relationships. She was loved & adored by many and was known to be the one to get things done; while always standing up for honor, respect and what was right. She was a true leader professionally and personally. Lisa enjoyed spending her vacations in Pacifc Grove and Disneyland. A private family celebration of life will be held at a beach in Pacific Grove in the near future.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 5, 2019