Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Dufficy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in New York on April 19, 1955, Lisa passed away on April 28, 2019 at her beautiful home in Carmichael, CA with her family, after succumbing to a lengthy battle with cancer. Lisa fought extremely hard right to the end and is survived by her husband of 41 years; James, her son's; Sean, Jeff & Scott, as well as her Daughters-in-Law; Nicole & Christy, and her two grandsons Kieran and Mac Dufficy. Lisa's brother and sister-in-law, Al & Rosy Denys also survive her, as well as brothers-in-law, Michael Dufficy & Richard Noel. Lisa was a beloved matriarch who enjoyed art, spending time in her garden & with her Family over a deliciously cooked meal, which she would lovingly prepare. Holiday meals were always exceptionally exquisite. Lisa had a very big heart, loved to make everyone happy and commonly put others before herself. Lisa worked hard in her carreer as the general manager for a local retailer starting 30 years ago, creating many lasting relationships. She was loved & adored by many and was known to be the one to get things done; while always standing up for honor, respect and what was right. She was a true leader professionally and personally. Lisa enjoyed spending her vacations in Pacifc Grove and Disneyland. A private family celebration of life will be held at a beach in Pacific Grove in the near future.

Born in New York on April 19, 1955, Lisa passed away on April 28, 2019 at her beautiful home in Carmichael, CA with her family, after succumbing to a lengthy battle with cancer. Lisa fought extremely hard right to the end and is survived by her husband of 41 years; James, her son's; Sean, Jeff & Scott, as well as her Daughters-in-Law; Nicole & Christy, and her two grandsons Kieran and Mac Dufficy. Lisa's brother and sister-in-law, Al & Rosy Denys also survive her, as well as brothers-in-law, Michael Dufficy & Richard Noel. Lisa was a beloved matriarch who enjoyed art, spending time in her garden & with her Family over a deliciously cooked meal, which she would lovingly prepare. Holiday meals were always exceptionally exquisite. Lisa had a very big heart, loved to make everyone happy and commonly put others before herself. Lisa worked hard in her carreer as the general manager for a local retailer starting 30 years ago, creating many lasting relationships. She was loved & adored by many and was known to be the one to get things done; while always standing up for honor, respect and what was right. She was a true leader professionally and personally. Lisa enjoyed spending her vacations in Pacifc Grove and Disneyland. A private family celebration of life will be held at a beach in Pacific Grove in the near future. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close