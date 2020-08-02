Lisa Guzzi of Elk Grove, California, passed away peacefully at home on July 21 after a long battle with cancer. She was 54 years old. Lisa was born to Park and Grete Meiter in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 7, 1966. She was the third of four siblings. She grew up in San Mateo and moved to Sacramento to attend Sacramento State, where she received Bachelor and Master's degrees. She was a superb fourth grade teacher for nearly 30 years, with 25 of those years at Camellia Basic Elementary School in Sacramento. She positively touched the lives of countless students as well as her fellow teachers, and she remained close friends with her Camellia colleagues even after her retirement in 2016. In 2000, she met the love of her life, Joseph Guzzi. They married in 2002 and spent 18 wonderful years together. Her son, Dominic, was born in 2008. Lisa enjoyed traveling with her family to Hawaii and annual camping trips to Clark Fork in the Stanislaus National Forest. Lisa had an overwhelming love and passion for nature and animals. She rescued any and all animals who came her way. She was often seen with a huge bag of whole peanuts to feed the squirrels and birds in her yard and elsewhere. Lisa will be deeply missed by her entire family and her many friends. Lisa is survived by her husband, Joe Guzzi, her son Dominic and her stepdaughter Morgan. She is also survived by her sister Cyndi Fenech and husband Jayme, brothers Park and Bill Meiter and his wife Jodi, as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial services have not been planned at this time. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Lisa requested people make a donation to a charity of their choice
, preferably nature or animal related.