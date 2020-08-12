1/1
Lisa Tarrer Lacy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
True Thespian Lisa Tarrer Lacy was born on July 29, 1955 to the union of Johnny B. Tarrer and Mary Grant Tarrer in Chicago, Illinois where she grew up until her family relocated to Sacramento in 1967. Lisa was called home on July 22, 2020. She attended Goethe Junior High, John F. Kennedy High School and received a BA and master's degree from CSU, Sacramento. Lisa was a motivator and an innovator for change. She had a passion for theater. In 2003, she founded IMAGES THEATRE COMPANY; a Christian based company whose mission was to empower others who had an interest in theater. Lisa's husband Derek McGriff, her parents, Uncle- Hubert Z. Parker, Aunt-Doris Parker, all preceded her in death. The atmosphere Lisa created on and off the stage was all about family and faith. The memory of this incomparable woman will always be cherished by brothers, Johnny H. Tarrer and Jerry Z. Tarrer; family elders, Sammy Parker and Leslie Goffney; stepdaughters, Silvia McGriff-Bobino and Eychelle "Che-Bear" McGriff; cousin, Denise Parker Smith; godbrother, Richard Burch; beloved friend Angela Gill-Thompson; and business partner, Reverend Charles Cooper and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13th from Noon 7:00pm at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA. followed by a private service on Friday, August 14th. The Interment will be at Camellia Memorial Lawn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved