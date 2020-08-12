True Thespian Lisa Tarrer Lacy was born on July 29, 1955 to the union of Johnny B. Tarrer and Mary Grant Tarrer in Chicago, Illinois where she grew up until her family relocated to Sacramento in 1967. Lisa was called home on July 22, 2020. She attended Goethe Junior High, John F. Kennedy High School and received a BA and master's degree from CSU, Sacramento. Lisa was a motivator and an innovator for change. She had a passion for theater. In 2003, she founded IMAGES THEATRE COMPANY; a Christian based company whose mission was to empower others who had an interest in theater. Lisa's husband Derek McGriff, her parents, Uncle- Hubert Z. Parker, Aunt-Doris Parker, all preceded her in death. The atmosphere Lisa created on and off the stage was all about family and faith. The memory of this incomparable woman will always be cherished by brothers, Johnny H. Tarrer and Jerry Z. Tarrer; family elders, Sammy Parker and Leslie Goffney; stepdaughters, Silvia McGriff-Bobino and Eychelle "Che-Bear" McGriff; cousin, Denise Parker Smith; godbrother, Richard Burch; beloved friend Angela Gill-Thompson; and business partner, Reverend Charles Cooper and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13th from Noon 7:00pm at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA. followed by a private service on Friday, August 14th. The Interment will be at Camellia Memorial Lawn.



