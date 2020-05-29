Lisetta Stefani
April 10, 1934 - May 19, 2020
Age 86, Lisetta Stefani passed away on May 19, 2020. She was born in Segromigno in Monte Lucca, Italy. She married Graziano (Rocky) Stefani in 1958 and she immigrated to California where she spent the rest of her life. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, her daughter Nancy, and her two cherished grandchildren Emilia and Luca who will forever remember her dedication to their happiness. She had many nieces and nephews both here and in Italy that she held close to her heart and kept a constant bond. Lisetta enjoyed fashion, clothes and all things beautiful. She loved to cook for family holidays, spend time with her family, particularly her sister Millie and she enjoyed traveling to Italy to visit her other siblings, sister (Franca) and brother (Mariano) and all her other family members. Lisetta was a seamstress for many years having worked in various boutiques, where she spent hours chatting with her customers, making sure their clothing fit them perfectly. Lisetta is deeply loved and will be missed. She will be remembered for her love of life and her dedication to her family and friends and her appreciation for precious moments.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2020.
