It is with great sadness that the family of Lista C. Ammirati-McDonald notes her peaceful passing in her Rocklin home on June 5, 2020. She took her last breath with her husband Lou and Lisa Carver of Auburn Faith Hospice Care by her side. She was born in Auburn, CA on February 26, 1943, graduated from Highlands High School in 1961 and attended American River College. She worked as a Federal Civil Servant clerk for Social Security, Department of the Army and US Courts in California and Texas. She worked as a secretary and student mentor at Texas A&M Library Archives and later worked at UCLA's Powell (Tent) Library as an office manager. She also worked for N0AA's River Forecast Center in Sacramento. Married to Louis McDonald, mother to Gary Ammirati, stepmother to Louis, John, Barbara, grandmother to Katherine, Heather, Emily, Hannah, Claire, Dan, Sydney and Shawn, and mother-in-law to Katrina, Suzanne, Loraine and Chris. Her family is awed by the responses of so many friends, former students and co-workers about how Lista impacted and uplifted their lives by simply being her loving and caring self. The family wishes to thank the personnel at Auburn Faith Hospice for their kind and attentive care. We would also like to extend our appreciation for the many prayers extended to the family. A celebration of life is planned for September, COVID permitting. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a classroom project at donorschoose.org, Lista's favorite charity.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.