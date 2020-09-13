Lloyd Clifford Fedorenko passed away peacefully, at home in Elk Grove, on September 6th 2020 at the age of 92. He will be joining his wife in heaven who passed away December 2013 after 63 years of marriage. Lloyd was born in San Francisco, May 1928. Son of immigrants from Russia and Canada, Leon and Ann. Lloyd served in the Army during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged in November 1952. He worked at the Union Pacific Rail Yard for 10 years, then found employment for the State of Ca for 35 years in Sacramento. Lloyd also worked as a stuffer on weekends at a local newspaper known as the Sacramento Bee. Lloyd was a very religious family man who had three children, Rachel, Paul, and Daniel. He also had 4 grandchildren, Sonia, Hunter, Taylor, and Julia. He enjoyed boating and was noted to be one of the best water ski drivers on the Sacramento River. His life was focused on being stress free and living "In Jesus Name". He always had the most positive attitude. This was evident because everyday he would say "having a good day", and "everything is going fine". Funeral services will be held Sept. 14 at 2pm at East Lawn Elk Grove.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store