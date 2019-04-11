Lloyd (Bud) D. McKinney born 7/13/53, entered into rest 3/30/19. Beloved son, brother and uncle. Prominent member of CHIMES Organization. 25+ years in the sheet metal industry. Preceded in death by his mother Betty, father Lloyd W., and brothers Richard and David. Graveside services to be held 4/15/19 at 1:00 pm, Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes 4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95835. Potluck gathering immediately following the services.
