Lloyd Sellers, 91, passed away after a short illness on September 5. He served his country as a U.S. Army Military Policeman, and a California Highway Patrol officer. After retiring in 1984, having served in every rank up to Commissioner, Lloyd volunteered with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. He is survived by his wife, Lois, son Dan (Ernestine), granddaughter Heather, and many family members. A memorial service will take place on September 21 at 11 a.m. at the Advent Lutheran Church, 5901 San Juan Avenue, Citrus Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lloyd to the Advent Lutheran Church, or a .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 18, 2019