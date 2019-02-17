Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loetta Warren Knoles. View Sign

Went home to be with her Lord on January 31, 2019. Loretta was born in Gridley, CA to Alex and Georgia on March 10, 1943. Loetta graduated from San Juan High School in Citrus Heights, CA in 1961. She retired in 2006 from Citrus Heights Post Office after serving 40 years. She is survived by her two daughters Susan and Nancy Warren, Sister Judy Peterman and Brother Kevan Bailey. Preceded in death by her husband Arthur Knoles and her sister Lillian Koepke. She will be greatly missed by family and many friends. There will be a Celebration of Life service on March 2nd, 2019 at 2:30pm, Pioneer Baptist Church on Old Auburn Blvd in Citrus Heights. Graveside service February 22, 1:30pm at the Ukiah Cemetery, Low Gap Road, Ukiah, CA.

