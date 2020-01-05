Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Arlene Osburn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Arlene Osburn, 82, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Kaiser Hospital in Sacramento, CA. Lois was born in Manhattan, Kansas, February 3, 1937 to Arthur and Inez (Shellhammer) Smith and was a resident of Manhattan through high school and Kansas State College where she received her Bachelors Degree in Art. She was a resident of Davis, CA for 38 years. Lois worked for K-State and the USDA in Manhattan and later for the Department of Genetics at UC Davis. Lois enjoyed spending time maintaining her yard in the company of her family including her dogs which ran freely around the property. Her love and support were shared generously to all. Lois was also passionate about art. Her love of oil painting produced many beautiful paintings over the years. The untrained eyes of friends and family liked to offer their impressions of what they saw in her abstract paintings. These "inventive" impressions would often result in the person being "immortalized" somewhere in the painting. This was something everyone took great pride in and discussed joyfully at family gatherings in her home. One of her greatest accomplishments was raising a family full of love and support for one another. Lois was truly a beautiful soul, inside and out, who showed kindness and compassion to all creatures she encountered. She departed gracefully and left an indelible impression on everyone she touched. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Yola Jean Rolph. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 59 years, Bennie Osburn whom she married on January 31, 1960. Together they had 3 children: Jason (Loretta "Dee") of Corning, CA, Clayton (Rachelle) of Ankeny, IA, and Jocelyn (Brent) Ward of Elk Grove, CA. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Benjaman (Emily), Cierra, Brooke, Hailey, Lauren Osburn and Colton Ward, and also one great grandchild, Bodhi Osburn. According to her wishes, a Celebration of Life is being planned for this spring. In lieu of flowers, and because of her love for animals, the family suggests donations be made to local animal shelters or to the UC Davis Companion Animal Health program. Lois will be deeply missed by her many friends and loving family.

