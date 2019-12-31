Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Audrey Barnett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Audrey Barnett, 96, of Elk Grove, California passed away at home on December 18. Funeral services and internment will be held at Odd Fellows Lawn Cemetery, 2720 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento on Friday, January 10 at 11 am. Lois was born in Redding, California to Otto Frank and Ina Coleman on October 4, 1923. Her family moved to Sacramento a few years later and she went to school in Sacramento, graduating from C.K. McClatchy Senior High School in 1941 and completing one year of college at Sacramento City Junior College. She married Rodney Orson Barnett in 1944 in Sacramento. After raising her two children she went to work as a clerk/typist for the State of California for 11 years until retirement in 1983. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sacramento and the Rebekah Lodge. Lois is preceded in death by her husband Rodney in 2014. Lois is survived by sons Brian (of Woodland) and Neil (of Los Angeles) and his wife Cherie and their son Daniel, granddaughter Kirsten and three great grandsons, Alex, Gavin, and James.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 31, 2019

