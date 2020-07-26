Lois Croft

A longtime resident of Sacramento, Lois Corenne Croft died on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Lois was born in Rio Linda to Andrew and Celia Nelson, on January 19, 1925. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 40 years, Raymond Croft, and her brother, Keith Nelson. She leaves two daughters, LoRae Croft of Porterville, CA, and Stephanie Croft, one grandson, Christopher, and nephews and cousins. Lois was an avid lover of music and sang in the choirs of Gethsemane and St. John's Lutheran churches where she was a member. She was also an enthusiastic supporter of the Sacramento Master Singers which is directed by a longtime family friend Ralph Hughes. After graduating from Grant High School, she worked for seven years as a stenographer at the Division of Highways. She and her family loved to take road trips not only to view this beautiful country but to stay in touch with family. Lois was a loyal friend to many. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on July 31st at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 3701 Marysville, Sacramento, CA.



