Lois Deuser
1937 - 2020
Lois Deuser
September 23, 1937 - October 4, 2020
Stockton, California - Lois Marie Deuser (Dodge), 83 passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Hospice House of San Joaquin, Stockton, CA. Born on September 23, 1937 in Oneonta, New York to Frederick and Charlotte Dodge, she moved to Sacramento, CA in 1958, where she lived the remainder of her life.
Lois enjoyed hosting family gatherings especially for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. She loved shopping for grandchildren and great grandchildren never forgetting to send a birthday card and her singing happy birthday to you on the telephone if you were not present. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends as she was a person that everyone loved and loved being around. She worked for and retired from the Bank of America. She was a member of the Elkhorn Moose Lodge #260, where they referred to her as "mother hen" and was a second mother and dear friend to many. Her philosophy on staying young and living a long life was to have friends younger than yourself. She treated everyone she ran across with dignity and respect, and she was known for this trait along with her kindness and big heart.
Lois was a loving wife to Jerome Deuser for over 49 years. She also leaves behind her son, Gary Phelps (Consuelo) of Atwater, CA, daughter, Lauren Pulido (Phillip) of Galt, CA, and her stepchildren, Jeri-Lynn Van Dyke, James Deuser, and Daniel Deuser. Her grandchildren are Sandra Phelps, Natalie Cathey (Beau), Rochelle Millard (Robert), Gary Phelps II (Jennifer), Austin Phillips (Chelsea), and step-grandchildren George Foutch (Angelyka), Abbigail Foutch and Jeremy Van Dyke, in addition to many great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Her siblings include brothers, Howard Dodge (Jackie) of Utica NY, Earl Mills of Irwin, PA, sisters Connie Smithgall of Spring Hill, FL, Gail Fobes of Whitesboro NY, Cathy Dodge of Hampton Beach, NH, and sister-in-law, Patti Dodge of Utica NY. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Fred Dodge, Richard Dodge, and George Mills.
A viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes,4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento, which is open to close friends and family. A private funeral will be held on Friday, October 16th for immediate family only. A celebration of life open to close friends and family will also be held on Friday, October 16th at 1:00 p.m. at the Elkhorn Moose Lodge, 6003 Rio Linda Blvd. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in tribute to Lois Deuser to the Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes
OCT
16
Funeral
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Elkhorn Moose Lodge
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes
4701 Marysville Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95838
(916) 256-2659
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 8, 2020
Lois I love you and will miss you.
Lori Fanning
Friend
October 8, 2020
I miss and love you Lois. Your were my Mother Hen. When I needed advise you were always there for me. You would always call and see what I was up to or just to say hello. If I was not at the moose when you were there you would call me and say hurry up...lol. You are and will always be my guardian angel ! Until we meet again RIP. Your friend Gigi
Gigi Prendable
Friend
