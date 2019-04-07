Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Garrett. View Sign

Lois A Garrett passed away on Thursday, March 28 in Elk Grove. Lois was born on Nov. 23, 1934 in Berwyn, IL to the late Stuart and Marion Pratt. Stuart was a Presbyterian minister and had moved the family to Oakland in 1941. Lois graduated from Sacramento State, with a degree in Social Work. Lois met her future husband Herman, and they married on March 6, 1966. They both worked for the Sacramento County Welfare Department as Adoption Workers. She went on to get her Master's Degree on June 17, 1968. She is preceded in death by her husband Herman, April 28, 1976, and her elder sister Jean Smart. She will be thought of with love and missed every day by surviving sister Margaret Pratt whom she shared a home with and Kathryn Pratt a retired nurse in Oakland, her nephew Edward Smart, her nieces Kathryn Sawyer and Sharon Carmichael, and great nephews Lieven Smart and Tom Smart and all their spouses and children. Special thanks to Sutter Hospice for their kind and caring staff and to the many caregivers over the last 3 years who have taken such loving care of her and our many neighbors who have always been there. At her request no services will be held.

