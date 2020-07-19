1/
Lois Hill
In memory of Lois Hill. We will miss her strength and wisdom, kind heart and most of all her sense of humor. Celebrating a life well lived - her soul now able to rest in peace. Lois was a department administrator at CSU Sacramento for 25 years and upon retirement she volunteered at Kaiser for 15 years. Our most memorable family times were spent boating and water skiing. She and her husband Lee loved to dance and traveled the world upon their retirement. Lois especially cherished the time spent with her grandson, Daniel. She will be dearly missed by friends and family. A private service will be held at Lake Tahoe. Mindful of Lois's special love for animals, donations can be sent to the Humane Society.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
