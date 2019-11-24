Died October 20, 2019 at age 91. The fifth of six children, and the last surviving child, of Conrad and Lydia Schwarze. Graduate of Lodi Union High School, UC Berkeley and San Francisco School of Nursing, and Masters in Social Work from Sacramento State. Worked as a public health nurse in Louisiana, Lodi, and Sacramento. She worked in Adoptions for the State of California. After retirement, she volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Solar Box Cookers. She loved the outdoors, worked out at the Sacramento YMCA, and traveled extensively in the US, Canada, and Europe. She was a compassionate and loving person. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. No services are planned.

