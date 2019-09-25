Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Lorraine (Lowe) Kwong. View Sign Service Information Harry A. Nauman & Son 4041 Freeport Blvd Sacramento , CA 95822 (916)-452-6157 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois L. Kwong, 89, of Sacramento, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born to Yea and Margaret Lowe in San Francisco on July 6, 1930. She moved to Sacramento at a young age and grew up in Old Land Park, attending Crocker Elementary, California Junior High, CK McClatchy Senior High (Class of '48), and Sacramento City College. Lois was a men's clothing sales associate before becoming a comptometer operator for the California State Controller's Office. In 1951, she and Raymond Kwong were married at the Westminster Presbyterian Church. From then on she became a loving and devoted homemaker to her husband, children, and grandchildren. In 1982 and alongside (Past Potentate) Raymond, she had the honor of traveling across the state and country to represent the Ben Ali Shriners. Throughout her life, Lois always had a positive outlook on life and enjoyed exercising, eating healthy, and gardening. She was an avid reader, liked going to the movies, and was a life-long fan of the San Francisco Giants. She especially loved playing cards with her children and grandchildren. Lois is survived by her son, Kenneth Kwong, her daughter, Katherine (Bryan) Patterson, and grandchildren Kevin and Brianna Patterson. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Lila (Edgar Lowe deceased), Jean (Baron Lowe deceased), Ellen (Leonard Kwong DDS deceased), Marylyn (George Yee MD deceased), and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Kwong, and daughter, Karen Kwong. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento 95822. A funeral service will also be held there on Saturday, September 28, at 10:30 am, with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park and then a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made In Memory of Lois L. Kwong to the Ben Ali Temple Transportation Fund, Asian Community Center, or .

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 25, 2019

