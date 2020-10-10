Lois Penman

June 29, 1927 - September 5, 2020

Sacramento, California - Lois June Penman, age 93, entered into rest on September 5, 2020. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Penman, her parents, George and Gyda Davey, her sister, Fern Southard (husband Jack), her brothers, Wayne Davey (wife Lotus), and Wesley Davey (wife Alice) and sister-in-law, Nancy Miars (husband Dick). She is survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends. Lois grew up in Rio Linda and attended Grant Union High school and pursued her dreams with her husband teaching music among other subjects. Both were respected teachers and they often referred to their students as their "kids". She had many dear friends and the family wants to thank them for their love and support. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services will be held at Mt. Vernon, 8201 Greenback Lane, on 10/11/2020, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Calvary Lutheran Church in Rio Linda.





