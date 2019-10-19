Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Ruth Parrish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Ruth Parrish, 90, passed October 12, 2019, with family by her side in Fair Oaks, CA. Lois was born August 19, 1929, in Covington, Kentucky. She attended Highlands High in Fort Thomas, KY. She continued her education at Eastern Kentucky University, graduating with a Master's degree in Mathematics. Mrs. Parrish had a long teaching career at Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks, CA. She left the following letter to her children "I loved- life, God, your father, each of you, our many friends, our extended family and our friends at Northminster. And, if this is the end- what a glorious time to go- I have had a great and wonderful life on earth- your father and I lived long enough to raise a loving family, to get to know each of our fantastic grandchildren and also great grandchildren, to retire and to travel many parts of this wonderful world." Survived by her cherished children Mark Parrish and Carolyn of Upper Darby, PA, Valerie (Lori) Davis and Tom of Fair Oaks and Rebecca (Becky) Parrish of Citrus Heights, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, a foster son and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Sterling and their son Gregory Alin, her parents Roy E. and Ruth Kolo and her two sisters Jean Nittler and Nancy Miller. A celebration of Lois' life will be held November 2, 1:00 pm at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3235 Pope Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821. Memorial flowers, in her favorite blues and whites, are a welcome part of her celebration.

