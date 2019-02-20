Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Vinzant. View Sign

We are saddened that the Lord has called Lois Vinzant home on January 29, 2019. She was dearly loved and will be missed. Lois was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 9, 1929. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Vinzant and two sons, Timothy Vinzant and Donald Vinzant, Jr. She leaves behind three daughters, Barbara Hermon, Kathy Edwards and Linda Secrist and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral home on Saturday February 2, 2019. Funeral services and burial will be held at Sunset Chapel of the Chimes in Sacramento, California. To view and sign the guestbook, visit

We are saddened that the Lord has called Lois Vinzant home on January 29, 2019. She was dearly loved and will be missed. Lois was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 9, 1929. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Vinzant and two sons, Timothy Vinzant and Donald Vinzant, Jr. She leaves behind three daughters, Barbara Hermon, Kathy Edwards and Linda Secrist and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral home on Saturday February 2, 2019. Funeral services and burial will be held at Sunset Chapel of the Chimes in Sacramento, California. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Lois-Vinzant Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close