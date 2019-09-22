On September 15, 2019, Lon passed away in his sleep after a long battle with many health issues. Born on December 30, 1942 in Idaho to Blanche and Jack Cherry. Attended Armijo High School in Fairfield, CA. Married Nancy Kunce in 1964. He leaves behind wife Nancy, his siblings Deloris Smith, Renona Zozgornik and Doug Cherry (Sherie) with many nieces and nephews. As Lon wished, he will be cremated and his ashes scattered. No service. Lon's hobby was working. I'm sure he'll find projects to do wherever he goes. Rest in peace, Lon.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 22, 2019