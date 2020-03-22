Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loren Bernhard Erlandson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born on April 4, 1929, to Bernhard and Louise Erlandson in Minot, North Dakota. Passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, in El Dorado Hills, California. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Elaine. Survived by daughters Carol Heckle (Ron), Susie McCrackin (Tom), Cindy Murphy (Michael) and Kimberly Erlandson, eight grandchildren (Tami, Pamela, Ronnie, Bernie, Natalie, Alex, Pamela and Michael), eight great grandchildren (Ashley, Alexis, Amanda, Chloe, Laine, Mira, Grace and Oliver, one great great grandchild, Kamden, and another great great grandchild due in June. Dad retired from the Sacramento City Unified School District after 30 years teaching at Stanford Junior High and Albert Einstein Junior High Schools. After retirement Dad and Mom enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. They were accomplished ballroom dancers and loved to take cruises, where they relaxed and danced into the night. Mom and Dad always put family first, and Dad had the patience of a saint, especially when taking his four girls shopping for school clothes. Dad was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. We are blessed to have had our parents for as long as we did. Our family would like to thank Onnie and Marilou and other staff members at El Dorado Hills Senior Care Village for their kindness, care and assistance. Private Services.

