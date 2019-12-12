Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loren S. Maynard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loren S Maynard, 68, passed away unexpectedly, October 19, 2019, with family at his side. He was born June 8, 1951 in Coronado, California, the son of Mark John Maynard and Janice (Lowdermilk) Maynard. Being part of a military family, he moved frequently and attended 10 different schools. He graduated from Vallejo High in 1969. In 1976, Loren earn a degree in business from the University of Maryland, where he was an active member of the SAE Fraternity. Returning to California, he started a career in real estate, first in sales then shifting to the title insurance where he rose to the title of Vice President. He often travelled, visiting many exotic locales, including a safari in Kenya and trips to Hong Kong, India, and Thailand. Domestically, Loren visited every state and most national parks, with the city of New Orleans being one of his favorite places. He pursued "bucket list" items, attending Super Bowls, World Series, America's Cup and Grand Slam tournaments. But his main love was family and friends, going the "extra mile" when someone needed assistance. He loved to laugh, was a great conversationalist and had a large command of trivia, making time with Loren very interesting. Loren is survived by his longtime partner Eleanor Feduck, parents Mark and Jan Maynard, sister Jan (Maynard) Maggio and her husband Carl S Maggio, nephew Michael Junker and his wife Margie (Grimaldi), nephew John Junker and his wife Renee (Miller), great nephews Damon, Pierce, Carson, and Reese Junker, and great niece Haley Junker. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary, 6001 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819. Website:

Loren S Maynard, 68, passed away unexpectedly, October 19, 2019, with family at his side. He was born June 8, 1951 in Coronado, California, the son of Mark John Maynard and Janice (Lowdermilk) Maynard. Being part of a military family, he moved frequently and attended 10 different schools. He graduated from Vallejo High in 1969. In 1976, Loren earn a degree in business from the University of Maryland, where he was an active member of the SAE Fraternity. Returning to California, he started a career in real estate, first in sales then shifting to the title insurance where he rose to the title of Vice President. He often travelled, visiting many exotic locales, including a safari in Kenya and trips to Hong Kong, India, and Thailand. Domestically, Loren visited every state and most national parks, with the city of New Orleans being one of his favorite places. He pursued "bucket list" items, attending Super Bowls, World Series, America's Cup and Grand Slam tournaments. But his main love was family and friends, going the "extra mile" when someone needed assistance. He loved to laugh, was a great conversationalist and had a large command of trivia, making time with Loren very interesting. Loren is survived by his longtime partner Eleanor Feduck, parents Mark and Jan Maynard, sister Jan (Maynard) Maggio and her husband Carl S Maggio, nephew Michael Junker and his wife Margie (Grimaldi), nephew John Junker and his wife Renee (Miller), great nephews Damon, Pierce, Carson, and Reese Junker, and great niece Haley Junker. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary, 6001 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819. Website: https://www.happytails.org/ Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close