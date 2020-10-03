1/1
Lorene Marvel Giesser
Lorene Marvel Giesser, age 98, passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of September 23, 2020. She was born in Roseville, CA on the July 13, 1922 to John and Amelia Giesser. She graduated from CK McClatchy High School in 1940. Shortly after graduating she began working for Pacific Telephone & Telegraph where she retired after 41 years of service. She attended First Church of God, Sacramento her whole life where she had many life-long friends. As an avid traveler, she visited over 30 countries and all 50 states. She is preceded in death by her younger brother Donald and is survived by her sister-in-law and best friend Wilma Giesser. She leaves behind a large family who love and miss her dearly but are comforted in knowing she heard the words "well done, good and faithful servant." She will be laid to rest at Sacramento Memorial Lawn in a private ceremony. A celebration of her life will be October 17, 2020 in Elk Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Society for the Blind, Attn: Resource Development, 1238 S Street, Sacramento, CA 95811.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 3, 2020.
