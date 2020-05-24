Loretta Ann (Butler) Harris went home to the lord on March 11th, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Loretta was born in Houston, TX on October 16th, 1945 to the proud parents of Cecil Butler and Olivia (Grenwelge) Butler. She graduated high school from Jeffersonville High in Indiana & attended Humphrys College in Stockton. She worked for an accounting firm where she met her late husband Kenneth Harris. Residents of Elk Grove, Ca for over 30 years, they had their only son, Christopher Harris. Loretta loved cross stitch, baking & was a known Chocoholic. She won several awards at local baking contests & also volunteered at the Sacramento CASA. She is preceded in death by her parents & beloved husband, Ken. She is survived and missed by her brothers, Joel Butler & Mike Butler, their families, her doting son, Chris & his loving wife & her two grandchildren, Henry & Charles Harris.



