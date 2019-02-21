Loretta Jane Hoenig was born in Webster Mass. There she met and married her her highschool sweetheart, Matthew M. Hoenig, in 1945. They moved to Sacramento California in 1952 where they continued to raise their five children. Loretta become a licensed Psychiatric Nurse Technician. She and her husband were devout members of St. Lorenzo Catholic Church. Active to her last days at Aegis of Carmichael, she enjoyed the friendship of the community and the caring staff. She died on November 23, 2018, after a brief illness, peacefully surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children: Susan Hoenig-Macartney, Donna Hoenig-Couch and her husband Patrick, Mary Josephine Hoenig, Marta Hoenig and Matthew P. Hoenig. She leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren and nine adored great grandchildren. Memorial mass will be held on held on March 2, 2019 at St. Lorenzo Ruiz Catholic Church in Walnut, California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 21, 2019