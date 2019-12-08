Loretta M. Cross, known to all as "Maggie", passed away in Sacramento on November 22, 2019. She was born in Rochester, Minnesota on November 26, 1935, to Cyril and Loretta Macken. Maggie owned and operated the Four Oaks Bottle Shop in Del Paso Heights for many years. She was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Vikings, a friend and supporter of the Sacramento Police Department, and a loving, compassionate daughter, sister and aunt to her family. She will always be remembered for her friendly, sunny disposition, kindness and generosity. She had a great sense of humor, a wonderful laugh and was never heard to utter an unkind word toward anyone. She will be greatly missed by her nieces Sue, Marilyn, Theresa and Marcy, her nephews Steve and Jim, and her many friends. Preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister Joanne, and brothers Bill, Gordy and Jerry Macken. Arrangements are being handled by Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento. No services are pending at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to the Sacramento Police Foundation, 5960 South Land Park Drive, PMB 235, Sacramento, CA 95822. Rest in Peace, sweet Maggie.

