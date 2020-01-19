Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori Ann (Morris) Kukis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lori Ann (Morris) Kukis, age 61, passed away in her sleep at her Sacramento home on December 31, 2019. Lori was the youngest of three daughters born to Lloyd and Harriet (Edson) Morris and was preceded in death by her parents. She was a devoted daughter and lovingly cared for her mother and father in their later years. She leaves behind her husband, John Kukis, son Michael, daughter Marissa, her sisters; Carol Robin Evans (Don) of Susanville, Lindsay Seaman (Greg) of Parksville, British Columbia and Marsha Engel of Denver, Colorado along with one niece and four nephews. In 1976 Lori graduated from Yuba City High School and then attended Heald Business College in Sacramento. She went on to work for Sacramento lobbying firm, Les Cohen & Associates, California state senators, Ruben Ayala and Bob Beverly and the state treasurer office. Upon marrying John, she managed his successful contracting business while raising her young family. She loved her children Michael and Marissa with all of her heart! Lori was a bright light in many lives with a quick sense of humor, ready to share a laugh with anyone! Her uncanny ability to choose the perfect greeting card for any occasion was appreciated by all. Lori's culinary skills were legendary and her generosity and creativity shone when she hosted dinner parties in her lovely home. She had many life long friends who loved her dearly and were always there during good and bad times. Lori struggled with the insidious disease of alcoholism which took its toll emotionally and physically, as it always does. We will always remember her with love and regret, for the loss of such a beautiful friend, sister, wife and mother. A Celebration of Life for Lori will be held in Sacramento this Spring. Friends and family will be contacted regarding location and time. Her remains will be interred at Westwood Hills Memorial Park in Placerville, California.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020

