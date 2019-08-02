Lorna Allen Carter passed away at her home in Fair Oaks, California on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the age of 77, after a long illness with lung cancer. She was born in Stockton, CA on August 27, 1941 to Lorin C. and Mary Sola Allen of Roberts Island. Lorna grew up on the family farm on Roberts Island, a farming community in the San Joaquin Delta. She was an accomplished horseback rider, winning many horse show awards. She was a past member of the San Joaquin County Valley Rangers Horse Club. Lorna graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg Senior High School in 1959 and later from American River College in Sacramento with a degree in Business and Accounting. While attending Humphrey College she met and later married her husband Leyvone (Von) Carter in Stockton on November 11, 1967. Lorna is survived by her husband Leyvone (Von) Carter and many cousins. She was a remarkable and gentle lady who will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. A private graveside service was held for the family and guests at Park View Cemetery at Manteca, California.

