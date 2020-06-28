Lorna Elizabeth (Legeas) Brown, born December 6, 1924, passed away peacefully April 29, 2020, at age 95 in Carmichael, CA. Lorna was born to Maurice and Ruth Legeas in Windsor, Ontario Canada and lived in Detroit, Michigan until moving to San Francisco, CA in 1930. She graduated from San Jose State in 1947. It was while attending San Jose State that she met her future husband Keith and they married in 1948. They moved to San Jose, CA and had a happy 60 year marriage until Keith's death in 2008. While raising her four children in San Jose, she assisted Keith with the bookkeeping for the glass shop he owned. Once they both retired, they enjoyed golfing, reading and the surrounding nature at Lake of the Pines in Auburn, CA. Lorna was proceded in death by her husband Keith Kenneth on May 31, 2008 and her daughter Celeste Michele on March 26, 1999; and is survived by her sister Margaret Harper. Lorna is also survived by her son K. Kenneth and his wife Foxie; daughter Stacey Madelaine; son Blaine Bennett and his wife Qin. Additionally she is survived by four grandchildren (Maurice, Shaun, Kaley and Bennett) and four great-grandchildren (Callie, Moira, Gavin and Kamille). We children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren miss Mom ever so much. We have many wonderful memories of our family events while Mom and Daddy lived at Lake of the Pines in Auburn, CA. Lorna's private burial service was held June 10, 2020 at Winton Cemetery District in Winton, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store