Loron Allen Tucker

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loron Allen Tucker.

Born Feb 2, 1935 in Dublin, GA passed in Sacramento, CA on Feb 15, 2019. An officer and gentleman leaves behind his caring family, four children; Oliva Thomas, Donald Bailey, Ayanna Nortey, Lauren Tucker 15 siblings; Mary Thomas, James Graves, Ivory, Johnny, Elliot, Alberta, Ronn, Robb Cummings, Carolyn, Sylvia, Ronald, Danny, B J Tucker, Sandra Caper, Edith Daniels, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. All are welcome for visitation on Mon, Feb 25, 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway, and attend his celebration of life on Tue, Feb 26, 12:pm at Trinity Baptist Church, 3601 12th Avenue. Interment Camellia Memorial Lawn.
Funeral Home
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.