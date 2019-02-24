Born Feb 2, 1935 in Dublin, GA passed in Sacramento, CA on Feb 15, 2019. An officer and gentleman leaves behind his caring family, four children; Oliva Thomas, Donald Bailey, Ayanna Nortey, Lauren Tucker 15 siblings; Mary Thomas, James Graves, Ivory, Johnny, Elliot, Alberta, Ronn, Robb Cummings, Carolyn, Sylvia, Ronald, Danny, B J Tucker, Sandra Caper, Edith Daniels, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. All are welcome for visitation on Mon, Feb 25, 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway, and attend his celebration of life on Tue, Feb 26, 12:pm at Trinity Baptist Church, 3601 12th Avenue. Interment Camellia Memorial Lawn.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loron Allen Tucker.
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 24, 2019