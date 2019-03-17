Lorraine D. (Williams) Lydon passed away at the age of 96 on February 14, 2019. Born in San Francisco on May 1, 1922 to Edward & Ella (Pope) Williams. She had a lifetime love of dogs and was a longtime member of the Sacramento Dog Training Club. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas Lydon and daughter Patricia Davis. Lorraine is survived by her daughter Barbara Piringer, granddaughters Emily Huffaker (Chad) and Sarah Davis, great grandchildren Kelsey and Troy. She will be missed by her friends and family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine D. (Williams) Lydon.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2019