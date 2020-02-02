Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Elizabeth Babylon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Elizabeth Babylon passed away on the morning of January 16th, 2020 at the age of 81. With family close, she died peacefully in her home after a long, happy life. She was a beloved mother to her son Scott Babylon, loving grandmother to her granddaughter Chelsea Babylon, and a step-mother by marriage. Born on April 9th, 1938 in Sacramento, California to Dr. Frederick and Edna Olberg and raised in Oakland, CA. After graduating high school, she moved and attended Oregon State University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education. It was there that she also built life-long relationships with her sorority sisters and found her love for playing bridge. Upon graduating, she immediately started her teaching career in East Palo Alto. At the end of her first-year teaching, she decided to spend the summer in Europe. While traveling, she accepted a job as a teacher on an airbase in Germany. At the Officer's Club, she met Harold Babylon Sr. whom she married months later in Majorca, Spain. During her honeymoon, she continued her travels throughout Europe and was able to find her love for Holland and her Dutch heritage. As a married couple, they later returned to California where she purchased her first and forever home in Fair Oaks, and was able to create her dream rose garden that still exists today. She continued her education and earned her Master's Degree at Sacramento State, immediately starting work for the county of Sacramento. Lorraine was excited to become a mother and in 1971, she gave birth to her only child, Scott Babylon. She balanced motherhood with her son Scott, three step-children by marriage and a full-time career as a social worker. Many years later, Scott married and brought the excitement of a granddaughter, Chelsea Babylon. In addition to being a grandmother, Lorraine had a passion for cooking and enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, and a nice martini. After retiring in the early 90's, she spent most of her time with loved ones, enjoying her home and many hobbies. In her retirement, she decided to open her home once again to a young girl in need named Brittany, taking her in as her own. Her door was always open to extended family and others in need, making everyone feel like a part of the family. She will be remembered for her strong will, non-judgmental heart, and overall love of life. Preceding her in death is her step-son Harold Jr. Babylon, an Army veteran. Also preceding her in death is her step-daughter Marjorie Babylon, who had three children. She is survived by her step-daughter Lilith Babylon, who has two children. Through her step-children, her family continued to grow making her a happy grandmother to 5 additional grandchildren and eventually, 5 great-grandchildren. Lorraine is also survived by her son Scott, granddaughter Chelsea, and many more extended family members. Services will be held on Sunday March 1st at Old St. Mary's Chapel in Rocklin, California.

