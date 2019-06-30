Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Ellen Seevers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Ellen Seevers, 89, passed away peacefully in the "Seevers Home" of almost 55 years on June 20, 2019. Knowing that loving goodbyes had been said by her family and loved ones, she was ready to go home. Born in the small town of Cushing, Nebraska, Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Seevers; parents, Amos and Lilly Peterson; brother Vaughn Peterson of Kenesaw, Nebraska; sister, Donna Husmann of Conroe, Texas; and her grandson Rhett of Elk Grove, California. At 18 years of age, Lorraine began working in the Safety department of the Sioux Army Depot in Sidney, Nebraska - where she met her soulmate of almost 65 years, Herbert. She oftenreminiscedabout that day, October 23, 1948, with a smile, fondly recalling that Herb saw her in the cafeteria and asked if he could join her. This chance encounter sparked a beautiful love story that culminated in Herb and Lorraine marrying on April 16, 1950. After many years of trying to start a family, they adopted a boy whom they named Barry. Born on April 6th, 1958, Barry was called home to our Heavenly Father less than one year later on March 6, 1959. After the devastating loss of Barry, God smiled and blessed them with 3 children: Sheri, Randy, and Lori. After the closing of the Army Depot in Sidney, the Seevers family moved to Sacramento, California in 1965. Lorraine continued to work in the Safety and Packing department, before taking 10 years off to be a full-time mom and eventually quitting after Herb retired from his 42-year government career. Although Nebraska would always be "home", Herb and Lorraine quickly created a new "home" in Sacramento. Whether it be the Atonement Lutheran Church family, Rosemont Cabana Club friends, or Friday night card games with the Schmutte's, family and community were everywhere. Along with Herb, whom she was rarely apart from, Lorraine/Mom/Grandma/Great- Grandma lovingly supported her children and grandchildren by rarely missing an opportunity to wrap her loved ones with the love and kindness she was blessed with. Lorraine leaves behind a flourishing family: her three children, Sheri, Randy (wife Beth), and Lori; four grandchildren Breanna (husband Jeremy), Brandon, Trent, and Chase; and two great-grandchildren Gavin and Greydon. As one of her last special requests, Lorraine asked that her son, Barry, be relocated from Nebraska to Sacramento to be buried with her and Herb. Lorraine's main focus in life was family, so it comes as no surprise that she wanted her entire family to be together again. In accordance with her last wishes, Barry will be a part of the burial, reuniting with his Mom and Dad for eternity. Lorraine's beautiful life and soul will be forever cherished and remembered by those who were blessed to have known her. Friends and family are invited to attend Lorraine's funeral service on Wednesday, July 17, 10:00am at Atonement Lutheran Church (9242 Kiefer Blvd, Sacramento). Following the funeral, a burial will be held at Camellia Cemetery (10221 Jackson Rd, Sacramento). For those that choose to continue celebrating this special woman and her life, a potluck will immediately follow the service at Herb and Lorraine's longtime home (3282 Rosemont Drive, Sacramento, CA).All are welcome. In Lorraine's honor, the family would appreciate any memorial donations made to the non-profit that was founded in memory of her grandson, Rhett: "Runnin' for Rhett Non-Profit" (5117 Worcester Way, Elk Grove, CA 95758 or

